HAMILTON — Robert “Nick” Evanoff – 86 of Hamilton passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.

Nick is survived by his wife Kathy; son, Terry (Autumn) Evanoff; daughters, Linda (Mark) Bennett and Laurie (Alex) Gollos; numerous grandchildren and spouses and great grandchildren; and his brother Ted Evanoff.

A private family funeral mass will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church.  Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Daly-Leach Chapel with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton. A reception for family and friends will follow at the Daly-Leach Community Room. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.

