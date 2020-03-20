HAMILTON — Robert “Nick” Evanoff – 86 of Hamilton passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.

Nick is survived by his wife Kathy; son, Terry (Autumn) Evanoff; daughters, Linda (Mark) Bennett and Laurie (Alex) Gollos; numerous grandchildren and spouses and great grandchildren; and his brother Ted Evanoff.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Daly-Leach Chapel with a public funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton.

