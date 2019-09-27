MISSOULA — Robert Passuccio, 74, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula of complications from Parkinson’s Disease. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones.
Bob was born in California to John and Ruby Passuccio. His family lived in New Jersey until coming to Great Falls in 1958. He graduated from Great Falls High and earned his bachelor's degree in sociology from the College of Great Falls and his master's degree in social work from the University of Nebraska. He went on to work for the Montana Department of Corrections in Probation and Parole until he retired in 2009.
Bob married Linda Allen in Great Falls and together they enjoyed 42 wonderful years raising their family. He loved more than anything spending time with his kids and grandkids which is why Bob and Linda moved to Missoula after retiring. He enjoyed the outdoors and playing golf, and following the kids with their activities.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers and survived by his wife and children John (Jenny) Passuccio, Julie Passuccio, Candace (Mark) Tucker, grandchildren, Gianna, Sofia, and Leo Passuccio, Luke, Eric and Ava Tucker.
Bob is and will forever be dearly loved and missed. A private Memorial Service will be held at Saint Francis at a later date. Memorials and donations suggested to Saint Joseph Catholic School, 503 Edith St. Missoula, MT 59801.
