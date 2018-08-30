KINGMAN, Arizona — On Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, Robert R. Nonnemaker passed away. He left as his legacy his wife Catherine H. Nonnemaker, his daughter Anita Ellis, and his two sons, Martin Farmer, and William Farmer and their families. He served with honor and distinction for 20 years in the Ventura County Fire Department as an engineer. He graced the world with his quiet humor and genuine warmth with friend and stranger alike. His passion for hunting, gunsmithing and the L.A. Lakers was deep and unabating, only being surpassed by his love for his wife of 35 years and his children. Farewell, Oz x 28.