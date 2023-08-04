Robert “Rob” George Brugh IV, 49, of Missoula, MT, ended his life on July 22, 2023. following in the steps of his son, Braden, who left us on June 16, 2022. He was born on October 11, 1973, in Fort Bragg, NC, to Robert George Brugh III and Cynthia Klaus. Shortly after, Rob’s family moved to Missoula. Rob and his Dad moved to Lolo in his grade school years, and he went on to graduate from Big Sky-High School. Rob always cherished his memories of Lolo and the friends he made there. Rob married his former wife Brandie Brugh on August 8, 1998. They welcomed three children into the world, Briana Renee on December 5, 1998, and twins Braden Robert and Catlin Rayann on October 30, 2001. Robs dream of owning his own business came true when he founded Brugh Landscaping, LLC. His dedication and hard work contributed to the company’s growth and its reputation in the community. Rob had a passion for outdoor adventures, including downhill ski racing, snowmobiling and dirt biking. Learning to hunt with his father in Lolo and getting his first elk just north of Lolo by himself, led to a lifelong anticipation of fall hunting season. Rob took great joy in watching his kid’s achievements from Catlin’s athletic abilities to Braden and Briana racing snowmobiles in the RMSHA race circuit and he took tremendous pride in their scores of hunting successes. Rob had a wonderful sense of humor and a kind and caring nature. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to a friend in need. With heavy hearts and many unanswered questions we are left to hold his memory: Daughters, Briana Brugh and Catlin Brugh, Father, Robert George Brugh III (Pearl Cash), Mother, Cynthia (Dennis) Klaus, Sister Jennifer (& Dan) Cushman, Brother Michael Slifka, Friend Tasha Talalatou; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews and countless friends throughout the Missoula community. An informal gathering to celebrate Rob’s life will be held Wednesday August 16, 2023, from 4:00 – 6:00 pm at The Highlander Brewery Pavilion at 200 International Way. Bring a favorite story of adventures shared with Rob. May Rob and Braden be together again, and their souls find eternal peace, and may his loved ones find solace in happy memories they shared together.