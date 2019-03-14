MISSOULA — Robert Robinson, 1931-2019
Our Father, our super hero, our muse, our love and our rascal, passed away, not so peacefully last Friday, March 8, 2019. He still had plans and wasn't ready to go. We will miss him immensely. He was born in Rugby, South Dakota, served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955 where he met his wife, Patricia Wagner (deceased) of Glasgow, Scotland. They moved to Missoula where he earned a bachelor of arts through the School of Journalism at the University of Montana. Through many failed attempts at carving out his niche including the divorce of his beloved, he ended up in Los Angeles.
There he was able to find success creating his dream around film production, writing and his second love Riki Ferguson (deceased).
He retired in Missoula to spend the rest of his life with family, and in peaceful privacy.
He is survived by his son, Robert Robinson, daughter, Dominique Robinson, embraced daughter, Maryann Robinson, and grandchildren Tavin, Sean, Erin, Rachel, Reese, Alex and Trevor and buddy John Wagner and his wife, Paula
As per his wishes "no religious or memorial services will be conducted. And all the best to all of you."