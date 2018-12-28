CORVALLIS — Robert Sago, 77, of Corvallis, passed away on Dec. 20, 2018, at Marcus Daly Hospice.
A visitation was held on Thursday, Dec. 27, at Saint Frances Catholic Church from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with a vigil service following at 7 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Dec. 28, at Saint Frances Catholic Church in Hamilton at 11 a.m. immediately followed by a reception at the Pastoral Life Center adjacent to the church. A graveside service for Bob will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery in Hamilton.