MISSOULA — Bob Erwin died on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, surrounded by his family at his home in Missoula. He was 81 years old and had suffered from non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Bob is survived by his wife Ann (Pearson) Erwin and their two children: Robert Guy Erwin, married to Robert Flynn and living in Los Angeles; and Amity Catherine (Erwin) Parks, married to Glenn Parks and living in Missoula. Bob is also survived by two grandchildren, Briar and Wren Parks, both of Missoula.
Bob was born on Nov. 12, 1936, at his parents’ home in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, the first child of S.M. “Bill” Erwin and Clara Bowhan Erwin. Bob is survived by all of his siblings: an older half-sister; his full sister, Elizabeth Josephine “Betty” (Erwin) Slinkard; and four younger half-siblings.
Bob went to the local schools and graduated from Pawhuska High School in 1955 as president of his senior class. After one year at Oklahoma State University, he returned to Pawhuska and in January 1957 married Ann Rose Pearson, whom he had known since the fourth grade. Bob and Ann’s children were both born in Pawhuska.
Bob and Ann and their children lived in a number of places: Pawhuska and Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Heidelberg, Germany; Grand Junction, Colorado; Sapulpa, Oklahoma; and Bonn, Germany. As empty nesters, they also lived in Springfield, Illinois; Missoula; Cody, Wyoming; and finally back in Missoula for the last twenty years. In each of these places Bob managed a country club, his principal occupation. Bob and Ann were enthusiastic travelers and visited many countries in Western Europe and beyond, notably Russia, Turkey, Tanzania, Kenya, Botswana, Zimbabwe and South Africa.
Bob was a member of the Osage Tribe of Indians, and his Native heritage was always important to him. He was proud of his service as a board member of the Urban Indian Health Center in Missoula for the last few years. Bob was a very good golfer and an active member of Missoula’s Geritol League. He was also an avid wood carver and belonged to the Missoula Area Wood Carvers.
Services will be private; donations in Bob’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Western Montana or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.