Robert Stephens

Robert Z Stephens

Robert Z Stephens 79, of Missoula, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Robert, or “Red” as he was also known as, was born September 4, 1941, in Marysville Ohio to Murrell and Lucille Stephens. After leaving Ohio, he studied Wildlife Biology at the University of Montana.

After graduation, Robert started his career in logging with Columbia Helicopters and had the opportunity to live and travel all over the northwest, Canada, Florida and Alaska. He remained there until his retirement.

He enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting, fishing, gardening and canning. He loved flying his airplane and watching Griz football.

Survivors include his three children, Russell Stephens, Gina Toms and Rose Mead; his sister, Anne Stephens; his brother, David Stephens, numerous nieces and nephews and five grandchildren.

Robert is preceded in death by both his parents and one brother, Richard Stephens.

A Celebration of Life will be planned and held at a later date for relatives and friends.