Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

MISSOULA — Robert Steven Smith, 53, of Missoula died Tuesday June 9, 2020, at his residence. Entombment will be Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.