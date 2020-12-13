MISSOULA — Born Bobby Gene Stewart on Feb. 19, 1931, in Borger, Texas, and as soon as he could do so, he changed his name to Robert Stewart. He was on his own after his mother passed away when he was in his junior year of high school, forcing him to quit school and get a job. He didn’t mind that as much as not playing football in his senior year. On his team, in his junior year, the Meridian team went on to win state. He was proud of that. This was during the Korean War; and after dropping out of high school, he and his buddy joined the Navy. With his Stewart luck, he was sent to Hawaii for two years! Inexplicably to everyone who heard it, he asked to be transferred away from Hawaii, and he then served two years at Whidbey Island, Washington. Obviously, no research went into this decision. He had the best time in the Navy; he learned a lot of skills, earned his GED and found time to surf. Out of the Navy, he applied to college and having his GED, he was accepted. When asked what he wanted as his major, he said, ”I don’t know.” “Well,” the advisor said, “What do you like to do?” Bob said, “I like to draw.” “Architect!” said the counselor. That is how he became a well-respected architect for 40 years in Boise, Idaho.
Bob had a variety of interests throughout his life. He played tennis, racquetball and handball. He and seven friends rode dirt bikes up into the hills behind Boise and then down the hills to a little bar where the rest of the dirt bikers hung out. He learned to fly small planes and taught himself to play golf. He married Charlene Larson and had two girls, Teresa and Cindy. Unfortunately, Cindy was murdered when she was 26. Later, he and Charlene divorced, and Bob met Kaye Cather. Kay had four children, who became Bob’s stepchildren. Kay lost her battle to cancer in 1997. By this time all of the children were grown and had scattered around the country. In 2000 Bob visited his stepdaughter in Missoula, and there he met and eventually married Scharie Motzko. She was office manager for The Depot restaurant, so where better to hold the wedding? In marrying Scharie, Bob also gained a stepson, Mark Motzko. Being married, Bob retired from his Boise office and moved to Missoula. For the next 20 years, Bob would enjoy good friends, good food, lots of golf, a good laugh and SCOTCH. He was the teller of many stories and the more scotch, the longer the stories. He was a skilled carver of cottonwood bark but his best attribute was being the most wonderful husband a woman could ask for. He is so missed.
He is survived by his wife, Scharie Stewart, sister, Patricia Fairchild, daughter Teresa Sitz ,stepchildren Brett Cather, Corey Cather, Lara Kwiatkowski, Shelley Peretti and Mark Motzko.
There will be no funeral services. Later in 2021, there will be a memorial held at The Highlands for friends, family, our Depot family and our golf family. We can say “Goodbye” and remember Bob and all the good times we shared together. Until then, stay safe and wear your masks. Please don’t send flowers. If you want to buy flowers, give them to someone you love; that would honor both of us.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.