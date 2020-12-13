MISSOULA — Born Bobby Gene Stewart on Feb. 19, 1931, in Borger, Texas, and as soon as he could do so, he changed his name to Robert Stewart. He was on his own after his mother passed away when he was in his junior year of high school, forcing him to quit school and get a job. He didn’t mind that as much as not playing football in his senior year. On his team, in his junior year, the Meridian team went on to win state. He was proud of that. This was during the Korean War; and after dropping out of high school, he and his buddy joined the Navy. With his Stewart luck, he was sent to Hawaii for two years! Inexplicably to everyone who heard it, he asked to be transferred away from Hawaii, and he then served two years at Whidbey Island, Washington. Obviously, no research went into this decision. He had the best time in the Navy; he learned a lot of skills, earned his GED and found time to surf. Out of the Navy, he applied to college and having his GED, he was accepted. When asked what he wanted as his major, he said, ”I don’t know.” “Well,” the advisor said, “What do you like to do?” Bob said, “I like to draw.” “Architect!” said the counselor. That is how he became a well-respected architect for 40 years in Boise, Idaho.