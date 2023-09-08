Robert Sylvan Baker

Well, I'm dead now. I died August 24, 2023. This is the story of my life.

I was born June 7, 1936 in Stayton, Oregon to Rose and Ralph Baker and was the 8th of 9 children. We moved to western Montana in 1940 and lived in old houses without electricity or indoor plumbing. I graduated from grade school in Drummond, Montana in 1950. My parents were separated at that time, so I moved to Missoula with my mother and two youngest sisters. During the summers during my high school years I worked on farms, ranches, and the railroad. After high school I attended the Modern Business College where I earned an associate degree in accounting.

During my senior year in high school I fell in love with a classmate, Carole Day and we were married on August 17, 1955. Carole gave birth to two beautiful daughters, Robin and Pattie, and John, a handsome son.

During the following 16 years by work experience included public accounting, office and credit manager, filed representative in communicable disease control with the Montana State Health Dept. and sales of life and health insurance, real estate and securities. On January 2, 1971 I began my 27 year career as the administrator of medical clinics.

Carole and I had grown apart over the years and we divorced on September 20, 1973. Tragedy struck in 1974 with the death of our son, John. His loss left a hole in my heart that never healed. Luckily a two-year-old boy named Rick Hamilton came into my life and he became my foster son, a relationship that has lasted.

On December 7, 1976 I met a beautiful and fascinating lady named Molly Hamel. I know she was special the moment I saw her. We married on June 13, 1980 and I instantly became the stepfather of a 5 year old son, Anthony. We moved later that month to Clarkston, Washington where I had taken the job as administrator of the Valley Medical Center in Lewiston, Idaho. I retired from the clinic in July, 1996, after helping guide it through its fledgling years from a 10 physician group to one of 22 providers. During that time I helped recruit 32 physicians to the community including the first two medical oncologists, a specialty sorely needed locally. I found I wasn't yet ready for retirement so stated a business preparing income tax returns which I did for 11 years.

In 2008, Molly and I bought a place in a senior living park in Mesa, AZ and became snowbirds for the next 7 years until Molly's death of glioblastoma on December 20, 2016. Molly and I had a wonderful marriage as equal partners sharing major decisions. In 2018, our son Anthony died unexpectedly. I still had my daughter Robin and her children and grandchildren living in Boise, Idaho and my daughter Pattie and her daughter and grandchild (now grandchildren) living in New berg, Oregon but my life and changed forever.

In the summer of 2017, I met an exceptional woman, Joanie Zinn, at a dance and we developed a friendship that blossomed into love. We continued to live apart but loved, laughed and danced our way through the golden years.

During my life I spent 8 years in the Montana National Guard and was a member of the Missoula Jaycees, Rotary, Toastmasters, Elk's Moose, VFW affiliate, the Freedom from Religion Foundation and American MENSA. At different time I was active in the Republican and Democratic parties but became an Independent later in life. I was always reading books and taking courses in self-development to increase my knowledge. I studied Germand and Spanish as a way of exercising my mind. My hobbies were hunting, fly fishing, running (two marathons), backpacking, hiking, tennis, dancing, reading history and economics books, chess, poker and MENSA puzzles.

Looking back, I've had a very good life, I've had the good fortune to have shared my life with 3 wonderful women, my children and a multitude of friends. My daughters and their families are doing well and I die content with my life.

I wish those who have known me the very best in their lives.

Bob is survived by his sister, Estella, 2 daughters Robin & Patti, his “adopted” son, Rick, his special lady-friend, Joanie, 3 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend our gratitude to the many caregivers that helped take care of Dad during his illness, especially Shieryann who treated him like her own family, bringing Dad many moments of joy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Holiday Inn in Clarkston at 11 AM, October 1st. Please join us.