Robert T. (Bob) Cummins

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Robert T. Cummins (Bob), passed away on February 26, 2021, at the age of 88. He was born September 11, 1932, the third child of Robert B. (Mandan, ND) and Emma Krug Cummins (Glendive, MT) who predeceased him. His three sisters, Ann McIntyre, Seattle, WA; Dell Cunningham, Spokane, WA; and Nina Barnhill (Topsy), Missoula, MT; and his eldest daughter Cory Cummins, Edmonds, WA also predeceased him.

He was educated in Mandan, ND and later at Saint Joseph Grade School, Missoula, and County High School after his family relocated in 1946 to Rose Acres up the Rattlesnake. He graduated in 1951 from Saint Thomas Military Academy, Saint Paul, MN. He began college at MSU-Missoula, which was interrupted by being drafted into the Army to serve in Korea. Upon his return from service, he graduated in 1957 with a BS degree. He entered the Law School at U of M for three years and was admitted to the practice of law on October 27, 1960. He graduated from the United States Army War College resident course at Carlisle, PA, in 1980. He also attended many military schools during the course of his 40 years of Military Service.