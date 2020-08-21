Robert Thomas Llewellyn Sr.

MISSOULA — Robert (Bob) Thomas Llewellyn Senior, 94, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in bed at home of being overworked, underpaid and old aged. He was born Feb. 23, 1926 in Seattle, Washington to Glen and Kathleen Llewellyn. He attended Arlee High School, where he was a varsity basketball player, graduating in 1944. On May 5, 1950 he married Mary Rose C. LaForest in Missoula, where they raised five sons.
As a young man in the Arlee area Bob was a rancher and trainer of roping and cutting horses. He rodeoed throughout western Montana, and counted as a friend the actor and fellow rodeoer Slim Pickens. He also worked in the logging industry, at the Missoula stock yards, and as a night watchman at UM. He then worked at the Frenchtown Pulp Mill for 36 years and was 6th on the seniority list when he retired. He was a longtime expert horseman and shod horses for many years in the Missoula area. After retirement he joined the Missoula Senior Citizens Center and the Orchard Homes Country Life Club.
Bob loved working with horses. If you wanted a long conversation with Dad, just mention horses!! His hobbies were hunting, fishing, gold prospecting, doing anything in the mountains with his family and friends, gardening, and picking huckleberries. He was also an excellent player of many card games.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was honest, had an outstanding work ethic, a great sense of humor, a perpetual grin, and he had a charming habit of tipping his hat to women. He liked sharing his knowledge and experience of horses, hunting, fishing and woodsmanship with his family, and always had a great story to tell.
On Nov. 27, 2004 he married Azara Stinger, an old high school classmate with six daughters. Dad always wanted daughters and Azara always wanted sons; with their marriage they achieved this goal. Dad took many enjoyable cruise ship excursions and bus tours with Azara; high points in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lindley, first wife Mary Rose, cousin Art Llewellyn, and son David’s wife Linda Marie.
Survivors include his five sons and their wives; Thomas (Diane), Steven (Patricia), John (Beverly), Martin (Cinder), and David; and Azara’s six daughters and husbands, Geraldine Stinger (Don Smith), Diane Stinger, Yvonne Coopmans (Jerome), Donna Elliott (James), Clarice Stinger (Craig Hoppe), Anita Brown (Cody), and 100! (yes, 100) grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. A small service will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 10 a.m. at McCormick Park picnic area just west of Ogren baseball field on Cregg Street, off of Orange, an extension of Wyoming Street.
