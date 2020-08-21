Robert Thomas Llewellyn Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Robert (Bob) Thomas Llewellyn Senior, 94, of Missoula, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in bed at home of being overworked, underpaid and old aged. He was born Feb. 23, 1926 in Seattle, Washington to Glen and Kathleen Llewellyn. He attended Arlee High School, where he was a varsity basketball player, graduating in 1944. On May 5, 1950 he married Mary Rose C. LaForest in Missoula, where they raised five sons.

As a young man in the Arlee area Bob was a rancher and trainer of roping and cutting horses. He rodeoed throughout western Montana, and counted as a friend the actor and fellow rodeoer Slim Pickens. He also worked in the logging industry, at the Missoula stock yards, and as a night watchman at UM. He then worked at the Frenchtown Pulp Mill for 36 years and was 6th on the seniority list when he retired. He was a longtime expert horseman and shod horses for many years in the Missoula area. After retirement he joined the Missoula Senior Citizens Center and the Orchard Homes Country Life Club.

Bob loved working with horses. If you wanted a long conversation with Dad, just mention horses!! His hobbies were hunting, fishing, gold prospecting, doing anything in the mountains with his family and friends, gardening, and picking huckleberries. He was also an excellent player of many card games.