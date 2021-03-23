Robert W. Goeckel Goeckel

Robert W. Goeckel

Polson - Robert W. Goeckel, also affectionately know as “Geck” completed his extraordinary life here on March 22, 2021. He was born on November 7th, 1942, in Bremerton, WA to Matilda (nee: Orr) Goeckel and George Goeckel. Robert served his country in the Army with honor and lived his life with integrity.

A true Montana son, Robert was schooled in Missoula, MT. Graduated High School in Frenchtown and improved the community welfare daily as a professional Overhead Lineman.

Robert is survived by the love of his life and wife of almost 16,000 days, Christina Goeckel, and his loving children and grandchildren.

And finally…. to Robert; for all the good you did, for all the lives you saved, and for being exactly who you are, we love you and we thank you.

There are no services planned at this time for Robert. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.