MISSOULA — Roberta Lou Mistrick, born Oct. 28, 1969, joined her parents Alfred and Ramona in heaven on Oct. 29, 2019.
Roberta worked for the University of Montana's Grounds Department from 1990 until her unexpected departure from this earth. Her friends, neighbors, co-workers and beloved felines will miss her dearly.
A full obituary will follow at a later date.
There will be a memorial service for Roberta, today, Nov. 21 at the Dell Brown Room in Turner Hall on campus from 1-2 p.m.
For those unable to attend, there will be a celebration of life to be announced this spring.