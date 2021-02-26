Roberta May (Hart) Crandall
HAMILTON - Roberta May (Hart) Crandall, nick named “Bobbie” by her parents Roberta and Wilson Hart, peacefully entered into glory on February 22, 2021 at 9pm. Just a week short of her 99th birthday, it was time to be with her Lord.
Bobbie was born in her grandparents Meyers home in St. Genevieve, MO on March 2, 1922 at 8am. Being raised on her grandparents Hart active farm in Dexter, MO, Bobbie had a fun childhood; church, grade and high school functions, birthday parties, participated in plays and lots of other activities. Most of all she enjoyed being outside with her dog, horse and other animals on the farm. After graduating high school in 1941 she had considered a nursing career, a career that would have been perfect for her personality.
Around 1942 the Hart family moved to Bakersfield, CA, then to Frazier Park, CA and opened a grocery store. Bobbie worked in the store, cashiering, stocking and even driving to Los Angeles or Bakersfield to pick up supplies. One day Ray Crandall, a local forest ranger, stopped in the store and that was that, they were married in Bakersfield. In 1969, Santa Monica, CA became the family home and then upon Ray's retirement from McDonnel Douglas in 1972 Ray and Bobbie moved to Hamilton, MT, Ray's childhood home. They enjoyed all Montana had to offer until his death in 1998. Loving Montana as she did, Bobbie did not want to move back to California and decided to remain in Hamilton.
Bobbie had the most beautiful smile; it could turn your bad day into a good one, she revered gentleness and brought out a good heart by example. She was an avid reader who loved books, loved history, enjoyed sharing her books and articles, and was a DAR member. She treasured the beauty of Montana and all the wildlife. She also loved people, was a caregiver to her husband and many of her friends throughout her life. Always more concerned about others then herself; Bobbie was a good friend to all and loved her family with her whole heart.
Bobbie is survived by her three children, George (Jeanette) of Las Vegas, NV, Lynda (Frank) of Simi Valley, CA and Shari (Frank) of Redondo Beach, CA, 7 grandchildren, Christy, John (Roxy), Jennifer (Jeff), Vincent, Joseph (Ashley), Kenneth (Kelli), Stacy (Mike) many great and great-great grandchildren.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her only sibling, her sister, Linda Smith.
The family would like to thank all the staff of Discovery Care Centre in Hamilton for the wonderful care and compassion. No services will be held at this time.