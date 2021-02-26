Roberta May (Hart) Crandall

HAMILTON - Roberta May (Hart) Crandall, nick named “Bobbie” by her parents Roberta and Wilson Hart, peacefully entered into glory on February 22, 2021 at 9pm. Just a week short of her 99th birthday, it was time to be with her Lord.

Bobbie was born in her grandparents Meyers home in St. Genevieve, MO on March 2, 1922 at 8am. Being raised on her grandparents Hart active farm in Dexter, MO, Bobbie had a fun childhood; church, grade and high school functions, birthday parties, participated in plays and lots of other activities. Most of all she enjoyed being outside with her dog, horse and other animals on the farm. After graduating high school in 1941 she had considered a nursing career, a career that would have been perfect for her personality.