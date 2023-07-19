Robin G. Nordberg

July 3, 2023, was Robin G. Nordberg's 79th birthday and the day he passed away. Robin was born in Missoula, Montana, the middle child of Robert (Ole) and Lillie Nordberg, in 1944. His lifelong occupation was as a millwright, working various maintenance and construction jobs. He spent many years working at the pulp mill in Frenchtown, Montana before moving to Idaho. There he worked at Clearwater Forest sawmill in Kooskia, Salmon River Lumber in Riggins and Tamarack Energy in Tamarack. He finished his career working for Casey Industrial, in 2004. Robin liked to camp, fish mountain lakes and small streams.

He met his wife Alberta in Elk City while working on a construction job at the local sawmill. They were married in 1980 in Riggins. Robin and Alberta moved to Alaska in 1999, when she was hired as a teaching principal. They both fell in love with Alaska's beauty and wildlife. Robin and his wife enjoyed exploring many parts of Alaska together.

Following a brief illness, Robin died peacefully at home with Alberta by his side, holding his hand. Per his wishes, no services will be held. His ashes will be scattered at his favorite camping spots in both Alaska and Idaho later this year. Robin is survived by his wife of 43 years, Alberta, at their home in Wasilla. His sister, Linda Marcure, as well as a niece and nephew, survived him in Montana. He was predeceased by his parents, his older brother, Bobby, and a nephew.

A big thank you goes out to the compassionate and caring nurses with Ancora Hospice. Their genuine concern and gracious care were a gift that will never be forgotten.