MISSOULA - Robin Kerry Blodgett, age 66, passed away on December 16, 2020 in Missoula. Robin, an accomplished athlete in his youth, was born in Dillon on January 4, 1954. Robin is survived by Max H. Blodgett (father), Delores J. Blodgett (mother), Max W. Blodgett, Sr. (brother); and Bobi Blodgett and Maxine Closser (sisters). He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda. Final resting place will be Blodgett Cemetery in Hamilton.

