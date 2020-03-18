MISSOULA — Robin Renae Gould Jones, 54, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center, secondary to a prolonged illness.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1965 in Superior to Don and Mary Gould. She attended Superior Schools and graduated in 1984. She participated in basketball and band. She was proud of her pin ball prowess at “Sullivan’s” in Superior where she could be seen with quarters, winning, and often displacing other players in line for the machine. She thus was nicknamed the “Wizard”. Upon graduation, she attended University of Montana College of Technology, Missoula.

She was employed as deli manager at Albertsons, both in Missoula and Helena and then back to Missoula. She also worked for Benjamin News Group, Garden City Floral, American Red Cross, and Collection Professionals throughout the years. Upon return to Missoula from Helena, she met her love, Paul Raymond Jones, a Missoula musician. Robin and Paul were woven into the fabric of Missoula and attended numerous concerts and enjoyed walks throughout Missoula including across the California Street Pedestrian Bridge as well as enjoying neighbors, friends, and family. Trips, to San Francisco and Hawaii, and Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, with family, were cherished. Robin prided in gardening, especially flowers.

