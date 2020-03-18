MISSOULA — Robin Renae Gould Jones, 54, of Missoula, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center, secondary to a prolonged illness.
She was born on Sept. 15, 1965 in Superior to Don and Mary Gould. She attended Superior Schools and graduated in 1984. She participated in basketball and band. She was proud of her pin ball prowess at “Sullivan’s” in Superior where she could be seen with quarters, winning, and often displacing other players in line for the machine. She thus was nicknamed the “Wizard”. Upon graduation, she attended University of Montana College of Technology, Missoula.
She was employed as deli manager at Albertsons, both in Missoula and Helena and then back to Missoula. She also worked for Benjamin News Group, Garden City Floral, American Red Cross, and Collection Professionals throughout the years. Upon return to Missoula from Helena, she met her love, Paul Raymond Jones, a Missoula musician. Robin and Paul were woven into the fabric of Missoula and attended numerous concerts and enjoyed walks throughout Missoula including across the California Street Pedestrian Bridge as well as enjoying neighbors, friends, and family. Trips, to San Francisco and Hawaii, and Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, with family, were cherished. Robin prided in gardening, especially flowers.
Survivors include her mother, Mary Gould, Superior; three brothers, Richard Gould (Kathleen), Butte, Brent Gould (Belin), Seattle, Guy Gould, Superior; nieces Kelly Gould, Seattle, and Anne Marie Gould, Seattle; nephews Shawn Gould (Aubrie), Minneapolis, Minnesota, Matt Gould, Butte; brothers-in-law William Corbin Jones (Louise), San Francisco, and Noel Jones (Kathy), Roseville, California; and sisters-in-law Tina Wahlberg, San Francisco, and Gail Andres (Emric), Belmont, California.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul in 2015 and her father Don in 1989.
Because of coronavirus, services at Garden City Funeral Home will be postponed. Honorary pallbearers are Gerd Pakora, William Jones, Noel Jones, Richard Gould, Brent Gould, and Guy Gould.
The family expresses gratitude to the staff and physicians of Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center, Hospice of Missoula, Community Hospital of Missoula, and St. Patrick Hospital of Missoula as well as Gerd Pokkora, Marla McCombie, Susan Manning Shepherd, George Weisel, Greg Boyd, neighbor Rex, and Sly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests honorariums-donations be sent to Missoula Health and Rehabilitation Center: Attention Pam.