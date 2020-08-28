× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Rod Charles Hand, 71, of Missoula passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at St. Patrick Hospital, of natural causes.

He was born on Oct. 18, 1948, in Portland Oregon, to Charley and Jean Hand. He spent much of his youth in Oklahoma and was a lifelong Oklahoma Sooner's fan. Out of high school, Rod traveled to Oregon and started in the lumber industry. He worked in the lumber industry, including at the Champion mill in Bonner, and served as a treasurer for the local Union 3038.

He met his future wife Cheryl in September of 1976 in Missoula, and they would later marry on April 22, 1978.

In the early 90's he went back to school and finished his bachelor's degree in Accounting at the University of Montana. He worked in various jobs including as a tax preparer for H & R Block. However, Rod decided to take up his earlier passion for driving and became a long-haul truck driver which had him crossing the country to the East Coast.

Rod loved to hunt, was an autocross member in the 80's and 90's, and also was an amateur pilot. He loved to fly and volunteered in the civil air patrol for several years. He also loved to play guitar and wrote a few of his own songs and also performed publicly a few times.