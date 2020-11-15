POLSON - The Peek family mourns the loss of Rodger “Lindy” Peek, who passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at home in Polson, with his family by his side. Lindy was born on May 14, 1944 at home in Polson. He was one of seven children born to the late Dewell S. Peek and Virginia Jane Oie.

Lindy grew up in Polson and attended Polson schools. After school he started work at Dupuis Lumber Mill and The Plywood Mill. In 1966, he enlisted in the US Army. Served in Vietnam from December 1966 to November 1967 as a member of the famous “Swamp Rats” of Company A, First Battalion, 18th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division. There he was awarded the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, and the Combat Infantry Badge. He then returned home to Polson where he met his wife of 50 years, Joydell Korf. He then went to work for the City of Polson and was a member of the Polson Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years and retired as a Captain. He was also a member of the Polson Elks and Polson VFW.

Lindy was a very loving, kind, and giving person that never lost his sense of humor. He loved his coffee at Price’s with his brother Virgil and later at The Driftwood with his granddaughters Jerrica and Logan. Lindy loved his family and people he took in that he considered family. He loved with all his might. Lindy was selfless, giving, compassionate, and a pillar to his family and friends.