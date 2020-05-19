Rodney Allen Morigeau

In 1979 the family moved to Ronan, where once again with his athletic ability he thrived in baseball. Playing baseball with the McCrea boys, Jay Brothers and many others was a time in life Rod truly loved! They had an amazingly good team that brought them to tournaments throughout the Northwest and into Canada. Rod loved that time in his life and still spoke of it last summer when he blessed us with a rare trip home, an entire week we were able to spend with him. Had we known it was the last time we would ever see him perhaps we would have stayed up at the bonfire a little later each night.

When Rod was 16 he fell deeply in love with Lisa (Vallee) Charlo and they were gifted a beautiful baby girl in 1985, RaeLynn (Morigeau) Charlo ♥ Rod & Lisa were quite young and after a few months decided it would be best if Rae was raised by her Sela’ Neil & YaYa’ Clara Charlo. I am sure Raelynn was at Heaven’s gate to welcome her Daddy Rod home.