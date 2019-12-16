EUGENE, Oregon — Rodney Craig Metzger was born April 6, 1943, in Richardton, North Dakota. He passed Nov. 23, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon.
In 1948, Rod moved to Missoula with his family. In 1961, he broke his neck in a gymnastics accident at Hellgate High School. He spent 58 years in a wheelchair. Despite that, he earned a master's degree from UM and began teaching sociology there.
In 1968, he moved with his family to Eugene, Oregon, where he taught at Lane Community College for 45 years.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Annie, their son, Brady, daughter-in-law, Julie, and grandsons Owen and Wesley, all of Eugene, and his sisters, Iris Cantamessa of Wallace, Idaho, and Karen Messmore of Tucson, Arizona.
A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 1, 2020, at Santa Clara Church of Christ in Eugene.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation would be appreciated.