YUMA, Arizona — I can only imagine what it is like for Rod to WALK by Jesus’ side and his EYES to see Jesus’ face after 40 years in a wheelchair.
Born Dec. 22, 1941, in Eugene, Oregon, to Delos and Doris Shinn, he died peacefully in his sleep Dec. 31, 2018, at age 77.
He graduated from Springfield High School and was drafted in the Army and stationed at Fort Dix, New Jersey. He married and had two children, Danny and Georgia, and later divorced.
He worked at different jobs, pumping gas, roofing and for the Southern Pacific Railroad until he was laid off and that brought him to Missoula to work for the Burlington Northern Railroad. Then on the square dance floor Susan Bauer spotted him and they celebrated 40 years together this past July.
Three months after they were married, a box car door fell on Rod and he had been in a wheel chair ever since.
He retired and bought a motor home and spent many summers at Hauser and Flathead Lake fishing with his father-in-law, Frank Bauer, his best friend and fishing buddy.
Then he discovered that snowbirds went to Yuma, Arizona, and had been enjoying the warmth and sunshine for the last 13 years.
Rodney shared with Susan her life long love of creating doll house miniatures. He built doll houses, room boxes, and when asked to cut 1,000 mini boxes or 500 bird houses for a mini convention, he was there to help.
Rod never complained about the wheel chair. He would say, “I’ll take my licks down here because I will get my rewards in heaven.” But you did not want to get him started on politics. He’d say “the world is so crazy. The Lord will be coming back soon. You’d better be prayed up and ready to go.”
Rod was a good man and a very hard worker. He was an inspiration to all who met him. Think of Rod and smile — he is in a better place.
A celebration of his life will be this summer in Montana.