DIXON — Rodney Jay Schall, 69, passed away on Sept. 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and loved ones. Rodney was born March 27, 1951 in St. Ignatius to William & Betty (Wemple) Schall. He graduated from Dixon High School in 1969. After graduation, he continued to work throughout the valley.

In 1973 he welcomed his firs born, Shawna Faye Schall (Lutgen) into the world. In 1978 his son Kelly was born. In 1980 he married his soulmate Joanne Gingras, and with that marriage two stepchildren Mike Plouffe and DeeDee Gingras which he raised as his own.

Rodney loved logging, ranching, and socializing with family and friends.

Rodney will be remembered for his extraordinary quick wit, infectious smile, and willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need.