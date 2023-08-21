Rodney Lee Hochhalter

Rodney (Rod) L. Hochhalter, 84, of Missoula, MT passed away on August 15th, 2023, at home with his family by his side. He was born in Missoula, MT on December 20th, 1938, to the late Emil and Melinda Hochhalter. He is predeceased by his only brother, Gene Hochhalter. He is survived by his spouse, Michele Hochhalter, and his daughter, Carolyn Maier, and son-in-law, William Elmore. He is also survived by his granddaughters, Brooke Sauro and Kaile Sauro, and grandson-in-law, Patrick Memoli.

Rod grew up in Missoula, MT and joined the U.S. Army shortly after graduating high school. He then went on to spend the majority of his professional career at Bonner Mill, where he became head of the purchasing department. He then welcomed his first and only child, Carolyn Maier, and married his wife, Michele, in 1977. They spent 45 years sharing their life together.

Rod was known for his love of the New York Yankees, baseball, and Marty Robbins. He had a soft spot for dogs and enjoyed collecting books, magazines, baseball caps, and western movies on VHS. He could often be found sitting in his recliner, reading a good western novel, and frequenting his favorite hangouts: the Moose, the Eagles, and McDonalds. He was a social person with a subtle sense of humor that especially surfaced when you really got to know him. He will be greatly missed.

At his request, there will only be an immediate family gathering to remember and honor his life.