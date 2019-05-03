HAMILTON — Rodney Lee “Rod” Keele, 72, of Hamilton, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, due to injuries sustained in an ATV accident. He was born Sept. 2, 1946, in Salmon, Idaho, the son of LeRoy D. and Linnie May (Harlow) Keele.
Rod attended schools in Colorado and New Mexico before graduating from Anaconda High School in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army from 1967 until his honorable discharge in 1970, serving two tours in Vietnam. Rod began working as an apprentice for the Anaconda Company and eventually earning his boilermaker license.
Rod married Shirley Jones in Victor on Oct. 10, 1975, after a seven week whirlwind romance. Together they owned The Welding Shop for many years before retirement.
Rod was a lifetime member of the Vietnam Veterans Association. Fishing was a lifelong enjoyment along with hunting and traveling.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Larry; and his sisters, Reva and Rosie. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Shirley; his sons, Shawn of Hamilton, Richard of Allen, Texas, Jason of Inman, South Carolina and Adam of Bozeman; his daughters, Penny of Garden City, Kansas and Stacy of Missoula; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at dalyleachchapel.com.