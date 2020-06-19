Rodney “Rod” Gall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Rod passed away suddenly of natural causes on June 16, 2020.

Rod was born to Jerry & Margaret Gall in Great Falls on Oct. 9, 1961. He moved to Missoula when he was nine years old with his family, graduating from Sentinel High School in 1980.

He had lived in Las Vegas since 1993. He was employed at MV Transportation as a para-transit transporter for 23 years, enjoying relationships with many passengers.

His roots remained in Missoula, visiting family & friends often.

He was an avid Griz fan, making it each year for a football game.

He was a follower of many sports, his most enjoyable past time was golf.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Rod is survived by his mother, Margaret Gall, brother Ronald Gall (Lorraine), brother Daniel Gall, nieces Elizabeth Tanner (William) with great-niece KayLee and Brittany Gall, cousins also surviving are special friends from Las Vegas and Missoula Joel and Laurie Coles and Bill Bauer.

A private graveside service will be held in July.

