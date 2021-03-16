On Tuesday, February 16, Rodney Wayne Dietz passed away at the age of 78. Rod was born in Missoula, Montana on June 17, 1942 to Reuben and Hildegarde (Tietz) Dietz. After graduating from Missoula County High School in 1960, he worked for the Forest Service at Powell Ranger Station and at the Missoula Fire Lab while attending the University of Montana. He joined the U.S. Army in 1966, serving at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama and Husterhoeh Army Depot in Pirmasens, Germany. A life-long car aficionado, Rod turned his tremendous knowledge and appreciation of automobiles into a career. He started out working with his father, Reuben, at Olney Motors in Missoula, then worked at H.O. Bell and Grizzly Lincoln Mercury. Rod spent the next three decades traveling Montana, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington and Oregon for Mazda, Nissan and Subaru, setting regional and national sales records along the way.

Rod had a passion for traveling and saw much of the world, but he loved Montana more than any other place. He knew the mountain ranges of Western Montana like the back of his hand and had a story to go with each ridge, draw and lake. Rod especially loved sharing his Montana with others. He was known for his written tales that captured his signature wit and his appreciation for spontaneous encounters with wildlife and people. Family and friends have countless fond memories of Rod's generosity and patience as a teacher of Montana life skills, including camping, hiking, hunting, shooting, fishing, boating of all sorts, waterskiing, motorcycling and snowmobiling. His love of “going for a drive” meant both getting a master class in spotting wildlife and, on occasion, the excitement of pushing the limits of whatever vehicle was used. He is also remembered for producing extravagant snacks in the most unlikely of places. An avid reader of Western history, Rod never stopped learning. He could build and fix anything and was always quick to lend a tool and a hand.