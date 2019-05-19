STEVENSVILLE — Roger Clark Lund was born Dec. 13, 1929, in northern Illinois as the only child and anchor baby of Canadians Ivy and Kitchener Lund. After high school, he spent two years as a ski bum in Winter Park, Colorado, washing floors and ski-packing the hill. By the fifth grade, he was stealing out of Marion Noelke’s lunch bag and married her in 1950 for her statuesque beauty, potential for learning to cook, and willingness to live in pickup trucks and wall tents and to travel by canoe. They lived in many parts of the country while he was in the U.S. Air Force and then searched out the best forestry school, settling on University of Montana because western Montana had the most beautiful trees in the country. While at U of M, he was on the ski team and graduated with B.S. in forestry in 1958 and M.S. in forestry in 1976. Roger worked seasonally for the U.S. Forest Service in the Nez Perce, Lolo, and Flathead Forests and full time as silivaculturalist for the Lolo, Kootenai, and Idaho panhandle forests. He retired in 1982 to get out of the office and back into the woods as a forestry contractor.
Roger was the Ski Patrol, Ski School, and Plains High School ski coach at Corona Lake Ski Area in Plains. He later served as coach for the Hellgate-Sentinel High School ski team, taught skiing at Schweitzer Basin, and was on Ski Patrol at Snowbowl. He was a senior patroller and fully certified alpine and Nordic ski instructor. Because of his dedication to skiing, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by National Ski Patrol and the Missoulian Cup. He took bicycle trips with his father as young as 7 years old and remained a bicycle enthusiast — riding around Missoula, Plains, and Sandpoint from the 1950s. Until the age of 86, he rode the back roads of Sanders County on his recumbent cycle. He was a canoe paddler and one of the first kayakers in the state in the mid-1960s, taking many rough and ready trips with friends and family on Montana and Idaho rivers. He became a proficient trials rider to conduct forestry contracting. He helped lead Explorer Scouts and Boy Scouts troops in Plains and Missoula. He loved BMW motorcycles, Airedale dogs, 5-minute job lists, and old British motorcars. Roger involved his four children (Paula, Karl, Kriss, and Karen) in his many enthusiasms and difficult projects, engendering many interesting memories.
Roger was in all things a conservationist. Always considering energy use, gas consumption (VW bug in 1959), car safety belts (installed Volvo chest belts in that VW), wool clothing, and the health of north Idaho and western Montana forests (many editorials written). Roger served many years as member of the Plains District Resource Advisory Committee, president of Plains TOPS chapter, and as the Democratic Party Precinct chairman in Paradise. As the Norwegian saying goes: “He was made of good wood.”
Roger passed away March 7, 2019. Family members held a private ski in-ski out slash burning in his honor, pending a summertime memorial event.