CASPER, Wyoming — Roger Evan Hill passed away March 9, 2018, at his home in Casper, Wyoming.
Roger was born March 18, 1944, in Great Falls to Lloyd and Betty Hill. He grew up in Missoula graduating from MCHS in 1962.
He attended the University of Montana and worked in the parts department for several heavy equipment companies.
Roger married Julia Page in 1967 and they raised two children living on five acres in the Orchard Homes area. In 1980 the family moved to Casper, Wyoming, where Roger worked several jobs until his retirement in 2006.
A memorial service will be held July 28, at 2 p.m. at the Philipsburg Cemetery with a memory share in the city park to follow.