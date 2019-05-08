MISSOULA — Roger Fangsrud, 82, of Missoula, died on May 2, 2019, after a brief struggle with pancreatic cancer. He was born on the North Dakota prairie in 1936, on the same land his paternal grandfather homesteaded in the 1880s. His mother Louise (Austad) and his father Rudolph were both children of Norwegian immigrants which meant that Roger was 100% Norwegian. He felt good about being a "Norski", and to the amazement of his young nieces and nephews, loved eating lutefisk, which proved beyond a doubt, he was a true Norwegian.
1936 was a year of weather extremes, recording the all time high of 121 degrees as well as the coldest day, 60 degrees below zero. It was hard times for farmers. Roger remembered the ditches filling with soil blown off the dried out farm land. He grew up in this rough time as a child of nature, hunting jack rabbits and pheasants, fishing, and witnessing an event each fall which filled him with wonder — the southern flight of millions of waterfowl, the old homestead being in the heart of this migration. But one summer, while still a teenager, Roger worked in Montana on an elevator crew. He saw the mountains and experienced the big sky. The mountains drew him like a magnet. A couple years later, he persuaded his stepfather to move the family to Montana, where they settled in Ronan. Roger always felt good about initiating this move as he saw his mother's asthma improve in the mountain air.
Roger had a lot of energy which might explain how he was able to achieve so highly in many areas. He wasn't a guy who sat around. He chose carpentry as his profession, and became an expert. He was an excellent gardener, raised bees, built a walk-in cooler in his garage, refined his recipes for Polish bologna and thuringer made from game meat, and helped family hunters over many years to process their game. Roger was an avid hunter, with great stories of his moose hunts in the Canadian bush as well as elk hunts with his son Eric, and snow goose hunting at Freezeout Lake with his brothers Jim and Armand. Those evening happy hours there, with the camper full of family and friends, were something to remember. After a few drinks, Roger had a way of telling a hunting story that left us weak with laughter.
Roger was a member of the Western Montana Retriever Club for over 50 years. He was a skilled dog trainer and competed with his black labs in field trails up to the national level. He was also an astute and clever judge, always fair and honest, that people in this dog game still talk about. More than once, people have said they always hoped they could judge with Roger one day. Another interest of Roger's was Lady Griz basketball. He was a loyal fan for decades. For the past ten years, he also enjoyed the men's games with his sister Fran. Roger was an army veteran having spent a tour of duty in Germany during the Berlin wall, cold war era.
An obituary, obviously, cannot capture the full essence of a person, but one trait of Roger's stands out. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. Plus, he was kind. Roger owned rentals, and his tenants have spoken numerous times about how much they appreciated having him as their landlord. Being a good person was more important than money to Roger, and he kept his rents reasonable, to help out his tenants who he knew worked hard to make ends meet.
Roger is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna (Eckley), his two children Sorine (McKee) in Northern Ireland, his son Eric in Ronan, as well as two brothers, Armand Fangsrud in Missoula, Henry Brickzin in Plains, a sister Beatrice Weber in Benson, Minnesota, a sister Marvel Fangsrud in Portland, Oregon, and a sister Fran O'Connell in Missoula. He was preceded in death by two older brothers, Leland and Jim, as well as two sister, Jewel Weber and Sandra Brickzin.
In summation, we lost a good man, a solid citizen, a good neighbor and friend. He will be missed by all who knew him.