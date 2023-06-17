Roger H Lunschen

Roger Lunschen, 73 passed away peacefully at his home in Missoula on May 20, 2023, following a long illness.

Born on June 1, 1949, he spent his first years in Missoula with his parents Henry (Hank) and Colleen Lunschen and older sister Pam. His mother remarried a career military man, and they traveled to places like Germany, Okinawa, and Georgia. In 1963 the family returned to Missoula where Roger graduated from Hellgate High in 1967. He went on to graduate from the University of Missoula in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He had a varied career spanning from mill work to management.

Roger's greatest love was hunting and fishing with friends, especially in the Nine Mile area west of Missoula. He brought home more than a few deer and elk over the years and even if he didn't get anything he enjoyed a good walk in the woods.

Roger never married or had children of his own. He was preceded in death by his father Hank, Mother Colleen, stepfather Jay DeMers, sister Pam and is survived by his nephews Chuck Knight – Memphis TN and Neal Knight – Brinkley AR.

Internment will be at Missoula City Cemetery later this summer.