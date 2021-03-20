Roger Harberts

Roger Harberts, 83, of Missoula passed away at St. Patrick Hospital on March 8, 2021.

He was born on May 16, 1937 in Rushmore, Minnesota, to Hajo and Augusta Harberts.

He was discharged from the U. S. Army in 1966. On April 8, 1978 he married Janette.

He was wonderful man and loving husband. He enjoyed riding on his motorcycle, bowling, and reloading.

He is preceded in death by his brother Myron.

Survivors include his daughters, Linda and Colleen; son Tom; brothers Harold, Daryl, Virgil, and Dennis; sister Eunice; grandchildren Alyssa, Ryan, Tawnie, Kandis, Shondra, and Shelby, as well as great grandchildren.

Services are currently pending but expected to take place in late June of this year.