MISSOULA — June 28, 1944 – October 21, 2020

Roger Ingersoll, 76, peacefully passed away on Oct. 21, 2020 at his home in Missoula. Roger spent the last year of his life battling many health issues (not COVID related). Roger was a fighter and he didn’t give up, but rather he just wore out.

Roger is survived by the love of his life, Karen Rausch, and siblings James Ingersoll, Ron (Jean) Ingersoll, Becky (Tim) Goeres, Chuck Hoshaw, LoRayne Goldner, and other members of his large extended family. He is preceded in death by Jerry Ingersoll (big brother), Vicky Ingersoll (sister in law), Marvin Hoshaw (brother), Eleanor Hoshaw (mother), and Edgar Ingersoll (father).

Roger was proud to have been born and raised on the Northside of Missoula. He graduated from Missoula County High School in 1962 and served his country in the Army Reserves. He later worked as a mechanic and was a bartender/manager at Eagles Lodge for over 30 years.