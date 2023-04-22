Roger Lee Morris

Roger Lee Morris, 55, of Missoula passed into Heaven suddenly on April 18, 2023. He was born September 19, 1967 in Burlington, Vermont to Richard and Cathy Morris. Roger's early years were spent in Burlington with two younger sisters, Lori “Cassandra” and Andrea along with a large and happy group of cousins. When Roger was 13, the family moved to Maui, Hawaii, where Roger was a member of the football team, played the trombone, spent lots of time on the beaches and in the waters around Maui and Oahu. After his High School graduation, the family moved to Missoula.

Roger soon enlisted in the Army becoming an Airborne Ranger with two tours; earning many achievements and awards and made Sargent while mostly stationed in Berlin, Germany. Roger had learned to ski in Vermont but became Black Diamond proficient by skiing the Italian, Swiss, Austrian Alps, and Germany. He toured many countries on his Harley while stationed in Europe. He met and married Verena Oelke in 1989. Twins, Kurt and Kary were born in Berlin. Roger returned to Montana after his discharge from the Army, where he met and married Cindy Rice of Missoula. Roger and Cindy had sons, Richard and Ethan and daughter, Dominique.

Roger worked in the concrete cutting industry, becoming a manager for this region. Roger retired early. He volunteered at Church at the Gates in Missoula, which led to a position there as facilities manager, where he utilized many of his carpentry and people skills. He loved the Pastor and his church family. Roger became an avid golfer during his semi-retirement, even winning a league championship in the senior division. After his full retirement, Roger returned to golf with a passion and spent many happy hours playing. He also loved hunting and fishing with his sons. He was known for his kindness and sweetness and made an impact on everyone he met. Roger was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed by all.

A Celebration of an Amazing Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday April 28, 2023 provided by the Church at the Gates (3821 Stephens Ave S, Missoula). Interment will be held at a later date in Hamilton. Online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com.