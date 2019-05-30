MISSOULA — Roger Scott Sundstad, 63, beloved husband, father, brother, and uncle passed Sunday, May 19, 2019.
Roger was born April 17, 1956, to Rolf and Frances Sundstad in Anaconda.
Roger loved the outdoors, his church was the mountains of Montana. He was reborn Friday, July 13, 1973, after being mauled by a grizzly in Avalanche Creek. He was an amazing storyteller about his life's adventures.
Roger is survived by his wife and best friend of 32 years, Laura; sons, Tanner, Bruce, Tim, Chris; daughters, Tiffany and Jennie.
A celebration of life will be June 8, 10:30 a.m. at Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 401 N. Eighth St., Hamilton.