MISSOULA — On Oct. 29, 2020, long-time Missoula resident Roger Wesley Helms passed away at the age of 85. Roger was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kaye Carter Helms; his parents, Hubert and Racheal Helms; daughter-in-law, Mary Frances Brown Carter; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Born in Eureka on Dec. 4, 1934, Roger graduated from Gonzaga University in 1957 with a degree in Business Management, and started his professional career with the US Forest Service shortly thereafter. Raising in ranks from administrative trainee on the Flathead National Forest to his final position as Assistant Regional Budget Officer, Roger’s career involved stints in Great Falls; Grangeville, Idaho; Helena and the Gallatin National Forest in Bozeman. Roger was reassigned to a newly implemented manpower program branch in the Missoula Regional Office in September, 1977; where he remained until retirement on Dec. 30, 1989, after 33 years of federal service.

After many years of bachelorhood, Roger married Kaye Carter at Holy Rosary Catholic Church on Sept. 1, 1979. They were an inseparable couple until terminated by Kaye’s death on March 26, 2015. Roger was so pleased and proud to be accepted as a prominent and important part of Kaye’s large family, particularly her son’s – Richard Lee Carter of Bozeman and Colorado Springs, Colorado.