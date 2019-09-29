NORTH OGDEN, Utah — Roland (Ron) Marcellus Stoleson, 83, passed away unexpectedly at his North Ogden, Utah residence on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. A dedicated and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he has joined “Mo” (Maureen), the love of his life, where they are at rest peacefully, and together again forever.
Ron was born on March 16, 1936, in Wisconsin to Tennis (Ted) and Alice (Erlandson) Stoleson and graduated from high school in Rock Island, Illinois. Since he was very young, Ron wanted to be a Forest Ranger. To achieve that goal, he headed west to attend the University of Montana, Missoula and began work with the Forest Service. It was there that he met his wife Maureen (Anderson), a marriage that lasted 55 years. He graduated with a degree in forestry after juggling seasonal work with the Forest Service and playing baseball for the University and then a minor league team. He missed the woods, so it was back to Missoula to begin his full-time Forest Service career. That career spanned more than 40 years during which he held a number of positions including fire lookout, smokejumper, hot shot crew foreman, district ranger, forest supervisor, and numerous staff positions. He continued to support the Forest Service even after his retirement in 2000. He volunteered many hours cataloging plant collections, conducting research, and other tasks for the Region 4 office in Ogden. He also volunteered his time and efforts with the National Smokejumper Association maintaining trails and structures in National Forests. Ron received a Presidential Lifetime Achievement award for his volunteer work in 2014. Ron was able to say, and often did, that he loved every day he served, as he was blessed to be in the outdoors for his entire career. An avid outdoorsman, Ron’s hobbies included fishing, skiing, camping, hiking, backpacking, and just being outdoors. After retirement, he traveled the world on a number of cruises and was often looking for the next interesting or historical location to visit. Pride, service, and integrity are traits he valued and exemplified throughout his life.
Ron is preceded in death by his wife, Maureen, his parents Ted and Alice, and his older brother Roger.
Ron is survived by his younger sister, Sharon Stoleson of Viroqua, Wisconsin; sons Kevin (Michelle) Stoleson of Yuma, Arizona and Kyle (Diane) Stoleson of New Prague, Minnesota; grandchildren Julie, Curt (Kirsten), Tony (Amanda) and Nolan; great-grandchildren Taylor, Jayden, Mason, and Cameron; sister-in-law Judy Stoleson; brother-in-law Darrell (Carol) Anderson; nieces Beth (Ted); Nancy (Mike); Holly (John); and Michelle (Cameron).
For those who would like to attend, please join the family for a celebration of Ron’s life with reception to follow, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10 a.m., at the Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 West Broadway, Missoula, MT.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Ron directly to the National Smokejumpers Association, or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
