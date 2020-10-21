BIGFORK — Ronald A. Hertz, 53, of Scottsdale, Arizona, beloved father, husband, son and brother, died on Oct. 17, 2020 from injuries sustained in an ATV accident in Bigfork. Ron was born in Missoula on Jan. 27, 1967, the fifth of seven children of Eugene and JoAnn Hertz. He grew up in Missoula, graduating from Hellgate High School in 1984. He then served with distinction in the United States Navy, where he was stationed in Hawaii and served aboard the USS Badger. Upon discharge from the Navy, Ron returned to Missoula and attended the University of Montana, graduating with high honors in 1994 with degrees in finance and accounting. He earned his Certified Public Accountant designation soon after. Ron spent more than five years as a public accountant for KPMG in Phoenix, Arizona before joining GoDaddy.com. He served a variety of roles there, including Corporate Controller and Chief Financial Officer. In 2016, he co-founded Bigfork Ventures, LLC, a venture capital firm focused on early stage technology startups, and served in a variety of Chef Financial Officer roles at portfolio companies NeoLight, LLC and Bigfork Technologies, LLC. Ron split his time between Scottsdale, Arizona and Swan Lake in Montana.