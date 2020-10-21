BIGFORK — Ronald A. Hertz, 53, of Scottsdale, Arizona, beloved father, husband, son and brother, died on Oct. 17, 2020 from injuries sustained in an ATV accident in Bigfork. Ron was born in Missoula on Jan. 27, 1967, the fifth of seven children of Eugene and JoAnn Hertz. He grew up in Missoula, graduating from Hellgate High School in 1984. He then served with distinction in the United States Navy, where he was stationed in Hawaii and served aboard the USS Badger. Upon discharge from the Navy, Ron returned to Missoula and attended the University of Montana, graduating with high honors in 1994 with degrees in finance and accounting. He earned his Certified Public Accountant designation soon after. Ron spent more than five years as a public accountant for KPMG in Phoenix, Arizona before joining GoDaddy.com. He served a variety of roles there, including Corporate Controller and Chief Financial Officer. In 2016, he co-founded Bigfork Ventures, LLC, a venture capital firm focused on early stage technology startups, and served in a variety of Chef Financial Officer roles at portfolio companies NeoLight, LLC and Bigfork Technologies, LLC. Ron split his time between Scottsdale, Arizona and Swan Lake in Montana.
Ron married his wife, Karla Estabrook, in 2001, and together they have two children, Keegan and Tanner. Ron was passionate about his children. In addition, he enjoyed their cats Mason and Muffins, the Boston Red Sox, wake surfing, real estate and investing.
Ron is preceded in death by his father, Eugene J. Hertz, and his beloved mother in law, Claudette Estabrook. He is survived by his wife Karla, their two children Keegan and Tanner Hertz, his mother JoAnn Hertz, his father in law Dale Estabrook, his big brothers Rodney and Raymond Hertz, and his sisters Judy (Dave) Sackett, Janet (Mike) MacDonald, Jolene (Dave) Silveira and Jennifer Hertz (Josh Cummings), as well as many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being made by Garden City Funeral Home, 1705 W. Broadway, Missoula. A memorial service will be held at Christ the King Church, 1400 Gerald Avenue, in Missoula, Montana, on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held in Phoenix, Arizona at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made to Foothills Animal Rescue, 10197 E. Bell Road, Scottsdale, Arizona 85260.
