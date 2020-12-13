 Skip to main content
MISSOULA — Ronald Demott, of Missoula, died Dec. 6, 2020, at his home. He was born June 24, 1946, in Missoula.

The angels came and wrapped their wings around our beloved father, brother and uncle. He loved mining, hunting, camping and parties.

He is survived by his daughter Michele Demott and cousins.

He joined his mother Viola (Vi) Hatty Anderson and father Roy Demott, his wife, brother and sister.

Cremation has taken place. Sunset Memorial Funeral Home assisted with these arrangements.

