Ronald "Duke" Lee Moser

MISSOULA — Ron passed away peacefully in his Missoula home on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Ron was born on October 16, 1934 in Conrad to Rudolph Moser and Edna Kauk. Nearly 11 years later the family welcomed Ron’s younger brother, Randolph. The brothers were raised on a homesteaded dry land farm west of Brady. It was not until Ron was 13 that their home was equipped with electricity and running water. Ron worked hard to help support the family farm until graduating from Brady High School in ‘52. Despite there being only six students in his graduating class, he often joked he graduated in the top third.
Ron volunteered for the draft and in 1953 and was sworn into the US Army. Ron served two years in the Army, stationed mostly in Frankfurt, Germany. It was there he met his lifelong friend, and Albanian refugee, Shefki Citaku, whom he, with the aid of then Senator Mike Mansfield, helped to immigrate to the US.
After being honorably discharged, Ron studied at the University of Montana, the College of Great Falls, San Francisco State University and the University of Mexico City. From Mexico City, he returned to Brady, where he helped on the farm before moving back to California in 1960.
While working as a claims adjuster in Fresno in 1965, he met and later married Barbara Turnbough. They had 2 children, Lisa and Aaron. Barbie could not be converted to a farm girl, so we moved to Missoula in 1970.
Over his lifetime, Ron worked as a dry land farmer, insurance agent, claims adjuster, bond officer, real estate agent/broker, and a driver for the Casey Family Program. Ron and Barbie hosted multiple exchange students: Josefina from Colombia, Enrique from Mexico, Isabelle from France, and Satu from Finland. Josefina, Isabelle and Enrique all hosted Dad in their home countries. Josefina and Satu each celebrated their 50th birthdays with Ron and family in Montana in 2015 and 2017.
After losing Barbie to cancer in 1985, Ron met Chantal from Orleans, France. They married and during their 34 years together, they traveled the western United States, Europe and Mexico. In 1988, Ron’s first grandchild, Taelen, was born. From then on, a great deal of Ron and Chantal’s time was spent with Taelen and the nine grandchildren to follow. Dad, who hated water and swimming, agreed to a house with a pool. It was at this home, Ron and Chantal fortified their relationships with their grandchildren, who loved spending time with Chantal in the pool and shooting pool with their Opa/ Poppy. Losing his youngest grandchild, Addison Leigh (Addie), in 2016 was his greatest loss in life.
Ron wrote “85 years of Memories” between his 85th birthday in October and Christmas, 2019. He also enjoyed meeting his Spanish conversation group, shooting pool, playing over 35,000 on-line scrabble games, writing poetry and political commentary. Among the many places Ron called home, he spent the most time in Brady and Missoula. A memorial with family at the veteran’s cemetery and a celebration of life were held for Ron on Friday, June 26, 2020.
Ron is survived by his wife, Chantal, children Lisa and Aaron, grandchildren Taelen, Marakesh, Alexander, Aidan, Anton, Svea, Anna and Lily, foster grandson Azrad, and great granddaughter Tula Duke, his namesake. Memorials may be sent to Tamarack Grief Resource Center in Missoula or St. Jude’s Childrens’ hospital.
