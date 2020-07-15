Ronald "Duke" Lee Moser

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — Ron passed away peacefully in his Missoula home on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

Ron was born on October 16, 1934 in Conrad to Rudolph Moser and Edna Kauk. Nearly 11 years later the family welcomed Ron’s younger brother, Randolph. The brothers were raised on a homesteaded dry land farm west of Brady. It was not until Ron was 13 that their home was equipped with electricity and running water. Ron worked hard to help support the family farm until graduating from Brady High School in ‘52. Despite there being only six students in his graduating class, he often joked he graduated in the top third.

Ron volunteered for the draft and in 1953 and was sworn into the US Army. Ron served two years in the Army, stationed mostly in Frankfurt, Germany. It was there he met his lifelong friend, and Albanian refugee, Shefki Citaku, whom he, with the aid of then Senator Mike Mansfield, helped to immigrate to the US.

After being honorably discharged, Ron studied at the University of Montana, the College of Great Falls, San Francisco State University and the University of Mexico City. From Mexico City, he returned to Brady, where he helped on the farm before moving back to California in 1960.