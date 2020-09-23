FLORENCE — Ronald E. Smith, 96, of Florence passed away Monday, Sept. 21 at Kathy's Place in Florence. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Lolo Community Church. A graveside service with military honors will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.