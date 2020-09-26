FLORENCE — Ronald E. Smith was born in Sylvan Lake, Michigan on Sept. 12, 1924. He passed into the presence of his Lord Jesus Christ on Sept. 21, 2020. He had just turned 96 years old just nine days before. Ron’s wife Barbara J. Smith preceded him on Dec. 7, 2003. Their legacy included five children; Bill, Jeannie, Dianne, Collen and Tom; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.

Ron joined the U.S. Navy on March 20, 1943, was married to Barbara, while serving, on Sept. 28, 1944, and was honorably discharged on November 5, 1945. He served as a special photographer and courier. He was entrusted with carrying the ships payroll in his photography boxes. He also performed special duty patrolling on shore. He returned to Michigan after his discharge and entered a stone mason apprenticeship with tutelage by his father Clarence, a master stone mason. There are many fine examples of Ron’s stone and masonry work around the country to include Camp Utmost and Camp Elohim and many others.

Ron and Barbara moved to Montana in 1976 settling in Missoula, then Stevensville and finally Florence. He resided last in Florence, in the last house he built when he was 86 years old. After the death of his wife in 2003, he developed a special relationship with Marilyn Carter, that remained true to his faith and the word of God. In mid-August this year, he moved into Kathy’s Place at his own request where he resided five weeks until his graduation to Glory where he awaits all of us who know Jesus Christ as our savior and Lord. He will be genuinely missed by all who knew him. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.