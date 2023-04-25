On a blustery Tuesday evening, Ronald Evin Kimmel lost his battle with cancer. Born February 3rd, 1934 in Eldorado, Ohio he was the second son of Omer Evin Kimmel and Mary Luella Heath. At approximately 6 months the small family moved to Ronan, Montana where they continued to grow their family to 5 boys. The Kimmel boys were notoriously known throughout Ronan for their lively antics and their stories will be remembered for generations. After graduating from Ronan High School, class of ‘52, Ron received an athletic scholarship to Western Montana College in Dillon where he met and married the love of his life and fellow student Maxine Robison on December 27th, 1953 in Anaconda. After graduating from Western they accepted their first teaching jobs in St. Ignatius in 1954.

Ron taught during the school year and worked in lumber mills or forestry in the summers. His teaching career included several years in St. Ignatius, Ronan, Round Butte and Potomac. He eventually became the Ronan elementary principal and received his BA & MA of Education. Over the years they added four children to their union, Evin Ray in 1955, Kathryn Kay in 1958, Linda Lee in 1959 and Shirley Ann in 1966. In 1972 they bought their home on Main St. in Ronan where he lived, raised his family and eventually passed away in. Ronald enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, and watching his grandchildren and great grandchildren in their sports endeavors, working in his shop and yard. His outgoing personality, big smile, and giving heart will be missed by all who knew and cared for him. Ronald is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Heath, Donald, Gale & Dale, in-laws Reverend Elmer & Clara Robison, brother in law Paul Robison, son Evin Kimmel, daughter in-law Juiling, grandchildren Jennifer Kimmel, Marshall Pablo and Terje Pablo. Ron is survived by his wife Maxine, three daughters Kathy Kimmel, Linda Haydon and Shirley Pablo, 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. His viewing is Friday, April 14th from 2-4 p.m. at Fosters Funeral Home in St. Ignatuis and a celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 15th at 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church on Post Creek Hill.