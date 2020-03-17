LOLO — Since his Alzheimer's diagnosis, Ronald G. Daley had continuously thought about the effects this would have on bis family. With his devoted wife Kay by his side, he finally found peace on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Ron was born Aug. 29, 1943 in Turlock, California, to George and Edith Yvonne Daley, the second of nine children. His siblings, Marvin, Bev, Joyce, Sterling, Janis, Marva, Cyndi and George Jr., remember "Ronnie” as a doting, caring brother. From his father he learned his work ethic and a love of everything outdoors. Hunting, fishing, packing with horses and camping were things he then passed down to his own family.

He graduated from Redwood High School in Redwood City, California, in 1961 and married in 1966. He also proudly served in the Army National Guard. He later divorced, becoming a single father and stayed very busy providing for his family. He eventually settled in the Bitterroot Valley of Montana and became a successful building contractor.

In 1998 Ron married Kay Munson. They thoroughly enjoyed their life together.