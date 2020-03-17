LOLO — Since his Alzheimer's diagnosis, Ronald G. Daley had continuously thought about the effects this would have on bis family. With his devoted wife Kay by his side, he finally found peace on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Ron was born Aug. 29, 1943 in Turlock, California, to George and Edith Yvonne Daley, the second of nine children. His siblings, Marvin, Bev, Joyce, Sterling, Janis, Marva, Cyndi and George Jr., remember "Ronnie” as a doting, caring brother. From his father he learned his work ethic and a love of everything outdoors. Hunting, fishing, packing with horses and camping were things he then passed down to his own family.
He graduated from Redwood High School in Redwood City, California, in 1961 and married in 1966. He also proudly served in the Army National Guard. He later divorced, becoming a single father and stayed very busy providing for his family. He eventually settled in the Bitterroot Valley of Montana and became a successful building contractor.
In 1998 Ron married Kay Munson. They thoroughly enjoyed their life together.
He was a beloved father to four daughters, Laura, Rhonda , Tammy and Tovah and one son, Matthew. He was a proud "Papa" to four grandchildren, Taelor, Alex, Aidan and Dakota. He was a respected father-in-law to Ross and Leo. He was a gracious friend to anyone who had the privilege to meet him.
We all love you and miss you very much. "Go rest high on that mountain. ....your work on earth is done."
The family would like to thank all those who have helped us: Melissa Jordan, APRN, Dr. Thomas Frandsen, Hospice and Palliative Care of Missoula, and the Caregivers at Rosetta Assisted Living and the Village Memory Care.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Riverside Cemetery in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at whitesittfuneralhome.com.