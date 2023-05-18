On May 12, 2023, The Lord called Ronald Howard Perkins home for the last round-up. A memorial service for Ron will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula, Montana. A light pulled pork luncheon will follow; pot-luck sides are welcome. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Camp Mak-A-Dream or the charity of your choice in Ron's name and online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com. A Private Family Burial will be held in Valley Cemetery (Previously New Chicago Cemetery) near Drummond, Montana. A full obituary will be published in Sunday's paper.