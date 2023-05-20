Ronald Howard Perkins

On May 12, 2023, The Lord called Ronald Howard Perkins home for the last round-up. He said “The trail drive is over and with your Faith and Cowboy determination, you have successfully negotiated and overcome every challenge I placed before you. It is time to receive your reward in Heaven.”

Ron “Doc” Perkins came into this world June 11, 1950 in Denver Colorado. In 1962 the family embarked on one of the last great cattle drives moving their entire Colorado ranch to 18,000 acres in Gold Creek Montana. The 647 Black Angus cows, 7 stock horses and ranch equipment filled 58 rail cars. A Colorado Newspaper had pictures contrasting the 1921 trail drive that took 10 days to the 1962 trail drive of 32 hours arriving in the February winter in Montana. This extraordinary adventure made news Statewide. The Perkins ranch is now the site of Camp Mak-A-Dream for cancer patients.

In 1972 Ron married the love of his life, Kathleen Quigley of the Quigley ranch in Avon Montana and together they had three children, Rebecca Joanne, Kera Joleen, and Justin Daniel.

After ranching for 5 years, Ron and Kathy put their faith in the Lord and in each other and gathered their courage to forge their own path in this world. They moved to Florence, Montana, and started building homes while simultaneously starting a portable beef processing business as well as “Big Sky Fitters”, a custom livestock grooming business preparing commercial cattle for production sales. Their motorhome with the cattle equipment in tow, was often seen traversing Montana and the surrounding states.

As the construction company grew, Perkins Construction Inc. was formed and they built high value homes from Missoula to Butte and Seattle then back to the Bitterroot Valley. Ron was sought after as well for his excavation skills, at one point, almost single handedly building a huge marina at Lake Metigoshe in Bottineau, North Dakota.

The world is a better place because of this good Christian Cowboy and for all the lives that he touched.

Pallbearers: Emmett Quigley, Jim Quigley, Tim Nicholls, Doug Womack, Jerry Perkl, Randy Galbraith

Honorary Pallbearers: Ken Bauer, Jim Palmer, Mike Flynn, Bob Doty, Chris Eckert, Mike Cushman

Ron was preceded in Death by his parents Walt and Norma Perkins.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen Perkins of 51 years (Stevensville, MT), daughters Becki Jo Roan (Sidney, MT), Keri Jo Perkins (Eureka, MT) and son JD Perkins (Pablo, MT). Grandchildren Joshua and Mikayla Holley. Brother Dick & Sherri Perkins (Garrison, MT), sisters Patty Vanier (Sheridan, MT) and Judy Perkins along with numerous family members and nieces and nephews.

A memorial service for Ron will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Garden City Funeral Home in Missoula, Montana. A light pulled pork luncheon will follow; pot-luck sides are welcome. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Camp Mak-A-Dream or the charity of your choice in Ron's name and online condolences may be left at gardencityfh.com. A Private Family Burial will be held in Valley Cemetery (Previously New Chicago Cemetery) near Drummond, Montana.