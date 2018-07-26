COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho — Ronald J. Young, 82, passed away peacefully from the effects of Parkinson’s Disease Nov. 24, 2017. He was born in Missoula as the only child of Clarence (Cy) Young and Gladys and grew up on The National Bison Range at Moiese. He graduated high school from Gonzaga Preparatory, Spokane, Washington, and received his forestry degree from the University of Montana. His Funeral Mass was in Coeur d’Alene in January and the family is inviting relatives and friends to accompany them to his burial rite.
Ron started his U.S. Forest Service career at Seeley Lake and was promoted to Sandpoint, Idaho, then to Sullivan Lake R.D., Metaline Falls, Washington, then to the Supervisor’s Office in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, from where he retired.
Ron worked several jobs through the years before graduation from UM. He joined the Lions Club at Seeley Lake, and was instrumental in developing a ski area on the Rich Ranch land. At Sullivan Lake, he learned to fly his own plane and received his private pilot license and learned aerobatics in Coeur d’Alene. A highlight was flying with a group of friends to Taxco, Mexico. Among his many skills were hunting, fishing, golfing, building a ski cabin, and remodeling many homes for Beverly and the kids. He was also a ski instructor at Schweitzer Basin on weekends during his Forest Service years and began full-time after retirement, for a total of 36 seasons.
Ron was a faithful friend to all who knew him. He had great integrity, humor, did his best to fulfill his obligations, and was a gentleman. He is survived by his wife, Beverly and children Dan (Diana), Colton, Washington; Jean Stephen (Todd), San Diego, California; David (Mona), Lafayette, Colorado; six grandchildren and a great granddaughter.
Burial Rites will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 641 Turner St., Missoula. The family invites all attendees for lunch at noon at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 217 Tremont St. to celebrate Ron’s life.